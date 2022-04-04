Michigan gas prices decline 10 cents over last week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gas prices in Michigan appear to be dropping.

According to the American Automobile Association, prices at the pump are down about 10 cents from March. While that sounds like good news, drivers are still paying an average of more than four dollars for a gallon regular gas. That’s 30 cents more than February and $1.20 more than April 2021.

Related: Lansing gas prices up 85.8 cents from last year, national prices up 97.5 cents

AAA said it costs an average of $60 to fill a 15-gallon tank. According to Gas Buddy, the lowest price in the area is at the Marathon on West Saginaw Highway in Lansing.

Related: Gas Prices

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.