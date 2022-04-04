Advertisement

Mayor Schor announces new Lansing Fire Chief

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor announced Monday morning he has selected the next Chief of the Lansing Fire Department.

Brian Sturdivant, the current Chief of the Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD), will start full-time with the Lansing Fire Department on Monday, May 2.

“The Lansing Fire Department needs strong, steady leadership, and Chief Sturdivant will be an incredible asset to the City of Lansing. Chief Sturdivant brings years of fire management experience, including extensive work with emergency medical services, training, budgeting, and positive relations with fire labor organizations and members,” Schor stated. “We had two great finalists for this position, but Chief Sturdivant stood out because of his leadership and analytical skills in leading large, diverse departments. I’m excited for him to get here and get started.”

Sturdivant was one of the two finalists following a nationwide search.

“I am excited and honored to be selected to serve as Lansing’s next Fire Chief. I look forward to working with the great men and women of the Lansing Fire Department, city leaders, and community members to ensure the Lansing Fire Department is a leader in providing EMS, fire services, and training throughout Michigan,” said Chief Sturdivant.

Sturdivant background:
  • Since 2018, Sturdivant has been Chief of BCFD.
  • Before that, he was the Executive Deputy Fire Chief in Petersburg, VA for four years.
  • He was Fire Chief in Milpitas, CA for four years.
  • Sturdivant served as Deputy Fire Chief in Scottsdale, AZ for five years.
  • Sturdivant began his career in fire service in Fulton County, GA where he was for 15 years before moving to Scottsdale.

