Advertisement

Man convicted in Grass Lake triple murder, faces potential of life without parole

Zacharie Borton
Zacharie Borton(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis and Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man is facing the possibility of life in prison without parole after being found guilty by a jury.

According to court documents, Zacharie Borton was convicted by a jury on charges of first degree homicide, second degree homicide, felony firearm and stealing a financial transaction device.

The maximum penalty for first degree homicide is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In August of 2021, police arrested Borton in connection with a shooting in Grass Lake Township that left three men dead.

According to police, Borton fled the scene in one of the deceased men’s vehicles, a 2006 Ford Explorer. He was arrested shortly after in Grand Rapids.

Borton is expected to return to court May 4 for sentencing.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Sheriff’s Office called in a K-9 to track the suspect, but it was unsuccessful.
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery in Delhi Township
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Former President Donald Trump appears at a rally in Commerce, Ga.
Former President Donald Trump hosts rally in Washington Township
Former workers of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mason who are part of a class-action lawsuit...
Mason McDonald’s workers win $1.5M in class-action sexual harassment lawsuit
What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan
What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan

Latest News

Ann Catherine Gebhard
Lansing police seek 77-year-old woman with dementia
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
People struggle to find cat food in Mid-Michigan
Cat food shortage impacts Mid-Michigan animal shelters
Trash dumped in Windsor Township State Game Area
Trash illegally dumped at Windsor Township State Game Area
Brian Sturdivant
Mayor Schor announces new Lansing Fire Chief