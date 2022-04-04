Man convicted in Grass Lake triple murder, faces potential of life without parole
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man is facing the possibility of life in prison without parole after being found guilty by a jury.
According to court documents, Zacharie Borton was convicted by a jury on charges of first degree homicide, second degree homicide, felony firearm and stealing a financial transaction device.
The maximum penalty for first degree homicide is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In August of 2021, police arrested Borton in connection with a shooting in Grass Lake Township that left three men dead.
According to police, Borton fled the scene in one of the deceased men’s vehicles, a 2006 Ford Explorer. He was arrested shortly after in Grand Rapids.
Borton is expected to return to court May 4 for sentencing.
