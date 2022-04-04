Lugnuts arrive in Lansing, ready for Opening Day on Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts arrived in Lansing over the weekend, ready to get things going for their Opening Day.

Sunday was Media Day was at Jackson Field and News 10 got to meet some of the players and new manager Phil Pohl.

The Lugnuts, the ‘High-A’ affiliate of the Oakland A’s are set to open their season this week with the Crosstown Showdown against Michigan State on Wednesday and Opening Day on Friday against the Lake County Captains.

“I’m excited about the team we have, I’m excited to be in Lansing, the ballpark’s gorgeous,” Pohl said. “The front office with Tyler and Greg has been great so far, so I’m really looking forward to the opportunity, and I know it’s going to be a fun 140 games, I can’t wait.”

Pohl, a rookie skipper, is a former catcher with the A’s and has spent ten years with the organization.

“I had a great opportunity for 6 years up in Oakland, being able to work with our staff and everyone up there, I don’t view this as a backward step, if anything it’s a forward step for me, being able to lead a club down here, and to work with the staff we have down here.”

