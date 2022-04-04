Advertisement

Jackson kicks off National Public Health Week

Each day during National Public Health Week has a theme.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday marks the start of National Public Health Week. In mid-Michigan, the Jackson County Health Department is working to ensure residents have access to clean water, safe foods, and disease prevention education.

Each day during National Public Health Week has a theme:

  • Monday
    • ‘Public Health is Where You Are.’
      • The goal for the week is to encourage communities across the United States to recognize the value of public health and highlight issues that are important to improving our nation’s health.
  • Tuesday
    • Public Health Workforce: Essential to our Future
      • The day will focus on how public health care workers are essential to our future
  • Wednesday
  • Thursday
    • World Health Day
      • The day is celebrated annually to draw attention to specific health topics affecting many areas across the world.
  • Friday
    • Accessibility: Closing the Health Equity Gap
      • The day will focus on accessibility and closing the health equity gap. It is estimated that 26% of American adults live with a disability. Those with disabilities may find it harder to access or afford health care.

To find out how more details on how the Jackson County Health Department plans to celebrate National Public Health Week you can go to MIJackson.org.

