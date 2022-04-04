Jackson kicks off National Public Health Week

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday marks the start of National Public Health Week. In mid-Michigan, the Jackson County Health Department is working to ensure residents have access to clean water, safe foods, and disease prevention education.

Each day during National Public Health Week has a theme:

Monday ‘Public Health is Where You Are.’ The goal for the week is to encourage communities across the United States to recognize the value of public health and highlight issues that are important to improving our nation’s health.

Tuesday Public Health Workforce: Essential to our Future The day will focus on how public health care workers are essential to our future

Wednesday Community: Collaboration and Resilience The day will focus on community and the power of collaboration and resilience. The Jackson County Health Improvement Organization Community Action Plan gives insight into local efforts and initiatives.

Thursday World Health Day The day is celebrated annually to draw attention to specific health topics affecting many areas across the world.

Friday Accessibility: Closing the Health Equity Gap The day will focus on accessibility and closing the health equity gap. It is estimated that 26% of American adults live with a disability. Those with disabilities may find it harder to access or afford health care.



To find out how more details on how the Jackson County Health Department plans to celebrate National Public Health Week you can go to MIJackson.org.

