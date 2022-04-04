Jackson Fire Department offering free smoke detectors to residents

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Due in part to a dramatic increase in fire deaths over the past year in Michigan, the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) wants to keep residents safe by handing out free smoke detectors.

Additionally, Jackson firefighters are teaming up with the Michigan Fire Prevention Bureau, Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity, and the Jackson Area Career Center to install free smoke detectors in homes.

This service is available to all residents of Jackson County. Anyone who would like a free smoke detector is asked to fill out an online form. Fire cadets from the career center will work alongside Habitat for Humanity to install the detectors in homes at no cost to residents.

Hearing-impaired alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are also available for free and are ready to be installed by fire cadets.

Earlier this year, the State of Michigan reported a 144% increase in fatal fire deaths. JFD Assistant Fire Chief Tim Gonzales says having a functioning smoke detector can dramatically reduce the risk of dying in a house fire.

“Responding to fatal fires is some of the most difficult work firefighters do,” Gonzales said. “We want to be part of the solution to preventing fire deaths, so that’s why making sure everyone in the community has a working smoke detector is so important.”

JFD reminds everyone that smoke detectors should be tested monthly to ensure they’re working properly. Firefighters say it’s also vital to have one detector on every floor, change the batteries once a year, and completely replace the detector every 10 years.

