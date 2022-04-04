Advertisement

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery in Delhi Township

The Sheriff’s Office called in a K-9 to track the suspect, but it was unsuccessful.
The Sheriff’s Office called in a K-9 to track the suspect, but it was unsuccessful.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General.

According to authorities, at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to the store located at 2695 Eaton Rapids Road in Delhi Township on the report of an armed robbery.

More crime news: Western Michigan students students help solve 35-year-old cold case

Staff told officers they were approached by a Black man wearing a ski mask, who reportedly displayed a handgun and demanded cash from them. The suspect then fled on foot. None of the staff members reported any injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office called in a K-9 to track the suspect, but it was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

Next: Lansing Police seize $100k in cash, drugs, gun, and cocaine handbook

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Former workers of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mason who are part of a class-action lawsuit...
Mason McDonald’s workers win $1.5M in class-action sexual harassment lawsuit
Why more Michiganders are dealing with long-term cold and flu symptoms
An Ingham County Circuit Court judge has ruled that certain fees the City of East Lansing...
Judge rules fees on East Lansing power bills illegal
Charlotte Fire Department
All Charlotte volunteer fire fighters reinstated, interim fire chief sworn in at city council meeting

Latest News

Demand for childcare in Michigan creates long wait lists
Demand for childcare in Michigan creates long wait lists
Michigan State University study on communication seeks children with autism
Michigan State University study on communication seeks children with autism
Victim of reported sexual harassment at Mason fast food restaurant speaks out
Victim of reported sexual harassment at Mason fast food restaurant speaks out
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations