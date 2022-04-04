Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery in Delhi Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General.

According to authorities, at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to the store located at 2695 Eaton Rapids Road in Delhi Township on the report of an armed robbery.

Staff told officers they were approached by a Black man wearing a ski mask, who reportedly displayed a handgun and demanded cash from them. The suspect then fled on foot. None of the staff members reported any injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office called in a K-9 to track the suspect, but it was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

