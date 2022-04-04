Advertisement

Former Batting Champion Tommy Davis Dies

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. Major League Baseball has stopped testing players for steroids for the first time in nearly 20 years due to the expiration of the sport’s drug agreement, two people familiar with the sport’s Joint Drug Program told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because no public announcement was made. “It should be a major concern to all those who value fair play,” Travis Tygart, chief executive officer of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, said Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Tommy Davis, a two-time National League batting champion who won three World Series titles with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. The team says Davis died Sunday in Phoenix. No cause was given. Born in Brooklyn, Davis was a standout high school player who was considering signing with the Yankees until a phone call from Jackie Robinson changed his mind. Robinson urged him to sign with Brooklyn and Davis went on to win three World Series titles with the Dodgers in Los Angeles. He played for several other teams during his 18-year major league career. Davis was 83.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sheriff’s Office called in a K-9 to track the suspect, but it was unsuccessful.
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery in Delhi Township
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Former President Donald Trump appears at a rally in Commerce, Ga.
Former President Donald Trump hosts rally in Washington Township
Former workers of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mason who are part of a class-action lawsuit...
Mason McDonald’s workers win $1.5M in class-action sexual harassment lawsuit
What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan
What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) bats in the first inning of a spring training baseball...
Pujols Will Be In Cards’ Starting Lineup
Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves in front of sparsely filled stands on his way to...
Noteworthy Honor For Polish Tennis Player
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Another MSU Hockey Player in the Portal
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Stephens Off to Western Michigan University