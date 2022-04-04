Falcon family at Spartan Stadium welcomes third egg

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan Stadium is home to some egg-citing news.

The peregrine falcon dropped another special delivery with another egg laid -- bringing the total up to three.

Background: World’s fastest animal now making its home at Spartan Stadium

Student researchers at Michigan State University said it takes about a month for falcon eggs to hatch. They said three eggs is about what to expect, so the latest might be the last one.

You can watch them live thanks to a YouTube stream set up by Michigan State University. You can keep up with the birds on the MSU Fisheries and Wildlife’s live webcam. That stream is embedded below.

More MSU events: MSU Science Festival going on now with a new exhibit

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.