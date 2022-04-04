Advertisement

Falcon family at Spartan Stadium welcomes third egg

These new parents sometimes clock in at 200 miles per hour.
Falcon at Spartan Stadium lays third egg
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan Stadium is home to some egg-citing news.

The peregrine falcon dropped another special delivery with another egg laid -- bringing the total up to three.

Background: World’s fastest animal now making its home at Spartan Stadium

Student researchers at Michigan State University said it takes about a month for falcon eggs to hatch. They said three eggs is about what to expect, so the latest might be the last one.

You can watch them live thanks to a YouTube stream set up by Michigan State University. You can keep up with the birds on the MSU Fisheries and Wildlife’s live webcam. That stream is embedded below.

More MSU events: MSU Science Festival going on now with a new exhibit

