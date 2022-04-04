Complete coverage of the Whitmer kidnapping plot trials
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Below are links to previous articles on the trial in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Some of the accused are being charged in federal court while others are in state courts in Antrim and Jackson counties.
Suspects, charges, and courts
Those being charged in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan (Grand Rapids) are Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Barry Croft, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta. Both Garbin and Franks have pleaded guilty.
The federal charges carry a potential sentence of life imprisonment if convictions are obtained.
Seven others are being charged in state court. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged Pete Musico, Joseph Morrison, Shawn Fix, Paul Bellar, Eric Molitor, Michael Null, and William Null with crimes including providing material support for terrorist acts, firearm crimes, and gang membership.
April 2022
Jury enters day two of deliberations in Whitmer kidnapping plot trial
From the AP: Jury in Michigan Gov. Whitmer plot deliberating for 2nd day
Whitmer kidnapping plot trial now in jury’s hands
Jurors to weigh conspiracy charges in alleged Whitmer plot
Jury gets case of 4 men charged in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
March 2022
Defense rests in trial of men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer
House raids, threats - Attorney in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot case not concerned
Prosecutors rest their case in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial
Man on trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot talked about hanging leaders
Agent: Men ‘excited’ for bomb in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot
EXPLAINER: What’s known about jurors at kidnap-plot trial?
Man in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot says he lied after arrest
Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win
Text: When’s ‘lynching?’ Michigan governor plot leader said
FBI informant testifies about plot to abduct Gov. Whitmer
FBI: Accused wanted ‘tyrant’ Gov. Whitmer tied up on table
Trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot to resume Thursday
Whitmer kidnapping trial postponed due to COVID-19
Prosecutors play tape of man accused in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer talking about abducting her
Lawyers: FBI lured men for Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Jury set in trial of 4 charged in Michigan governor plot
Experts: Alleged plot against governor signals ominous shift
Whitmer plot underlines growing abuse of women officials
Trial for 3 in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot will proceed
February 2022
2nd man pleads guilty in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Whitmer
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
December 2021
Whitmer kidnapping plot defense seeks to dismiss indictment
September 2021
Trial date set for five men in Whitmer plot
Federal prosecutors not objecting to delaying trial for men in Whitmer kidnap plot
August 2021
Judge handing down first sentence for plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
June 2021
Two Wolverine Watchmen members set for sentencing
May 2021
Suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot plead not guilty to new federal charges
Wisconsin man arraigned in Michigan for Wolverine Watchmen case
April 2021
Charges added in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Federal Jury adds new charges in the plot against Governor Whitmer case
Twin brothers accused in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer ordered to stay on tethers
Document filed in federal court lists guns, ammo, and explosives in possession of men accused in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
March 2021
Three ordered to stand trial in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Three accused in plot to kidnap Whitmer appear in court
Day three of testimony for suspects in plot to kidnap Whitmer included confidential informant
FBI testimony: Militia member was willing to be a martyr
FBI agent testifies in hearing for three men charged in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
February 2021
Preliminary hearing for four in plot to kidnap Whitmer has been postponed
January 2021
Man pleads guilty in conspiracy to kidnap Michigan governor
Ty Garbin, charged in plot to kidnap Michigan’s Governor, pleads guilty
Trial date set for six suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot
Delaware man in plot to kidnap governor seeks release
December 2020
News 10 Exclusive: Governor Whitmer reflects on 2020
6 men indicted in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Bond lowered for two in Whitmer kidnapping plot
November 2020
Man charged in plot to kidnap Whitmer released on bond
October 2020
‘All talk, no action’ defense likely in Michigan kidnap case
Jackson County man charged in Whitmer plot granted lower bond
Two men in Whitmer plot back in court
Man charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot released on bail
Wisconsin man in Whitmer plot released on bail
Video appears to show Whitmer kidnapping plot suspects training
Judge finds cases against 5 in Whitmer plot can move forward
Probable-cause hearing date set for two facing state charges in Whitmer kidnapping plot
Court hearing resumes Friday in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
14th person identified in Whitmer kidnapping plot
Kidnapping plot suspects appeared in court for hearings, lawyers of suspects react
Barry County prosecutor responds to sheriff’s statements on Whitmer kidnapping plot
Rep. Slotkin says suspects in the plot against Gov. Whitmer need to be labeled ‘domestic terrorists’
5 men in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer appear in court
Suspect has history of anti-government social media posts
