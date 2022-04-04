Complete coverage of the Whitmer kidnapping plot trials

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Below are links to previous articles on the trial in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Some of the accused are being charged in federal court while others are in state courts in Antrim and Jackson counties.

Suspects, charges, and courts

Those being charged in the United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan (Grand Rapids) are Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Barry Croft, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta. Both Garbin and Franks have pleaded guilty.

The federal charges carry a potential sentence of life imprisonment if convictions are obtained.

Seven others are being charged in state court. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged Pete Musico, Joseph Morrison, Shawn Fix, Paul Bellar, Eric Molitor, Michael Null, and William Null with crimes including providing material support for terrorist acts, firearm crimes, and gang membership.

