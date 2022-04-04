Advertisement

Coca-Cola releases new ‘pixel flavored’ drink

Coke's latest flavor is here, and it's a weird one.
Coke's latest flavor is here, and it's a weird one.(Coca-cola)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coke lovers, there is a new flavor. And it’s a little weird.

It’s dubbed Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, and it’s supposed to taste like pixels.

The company says it makes the intangible taste of a pixel tangible, featuring bright elements up front and a refreshing finish, according to Coca-Cola.

The “byte” beverage is all about gaming.

The new product has existed longer online than in real life. It first appeared in late March on an island in the Fortnite video game.

Just last month, the company announced a limited edition flavor called Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with flavor “inspired by space.”

U.S. Customers can buy Byte online starting May 2, while supplies last. It’s available only in a two-pack and it will set you back around $15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former workers of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mason who are part of a class-action lawsuit...
Mason McDonald’s workers win $1.5M in class-action sexual harassment lawsuit
Why more Michiganders are dealing with long-term cold and flu symptoms
The Sheriff’s Office called in a K-9 to track the suspect, but it was unsuccessful.
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery in Delhi Township
An Ingham County Circuit Court judge has ruled that certain fees the City of East Lansing...
Judge rules fees on East Lansing power bills illegal
Charlotte Fire Department
All Charlotte volunteer fire fighters reinstated, interim fire chief sworn in at city council meeting

Latest News

Demand for childcare in Michigan creates long wait lists
Demand for childcare in Michigan creates long wait lists
Clarence Dixon, who was convicted 20 years ago of the long-time cold case murder of an ASU...
Man scheduled to be executed 44 years after raping, killing college student
FILE - President Joe Biden and U.S. allies have worked together to levy crippling economic...
White House: US, allies to ban new investments in Russia
FILE - Singer Bobby Rydell is shown aboard a luxury liner in New York City after arrival from...
Bobby Rydell, 60s teen idol and ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ star, dies