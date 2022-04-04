Charlotte City Council to discuss next fire department leader

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte City Council will hold a meeting Monday night and will discuss more about who will lead the city’s fire department.

Monday is Chief Robert Vogel’s last day. Vogel resigned two weeks ago after all of Charlotte’s volunteer firefighters quit during the March 21 meeting.

The city manager’s report says retired Bellevue fire chief Mark Jordan could be the interim chief starting Tuesday until a full-time replacement is found.

Charlotte City Council will meet at 7 p.m. in City Hall.

