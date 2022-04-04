Celebrating National Library Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week is National Library Week and Capital Area District Library is celebrating with Splat the Cat storytimes at their Mason, Webberville and Stockbridge branches.

It is also Arab American Heritage Month so the library is hosting a free virtual cooking demo from Zee Shami.

Check out the video and CADL’s website for further details.

