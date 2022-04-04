Advertisement

Celebrating National Jeep 4x4 Day with Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Jeep declared April 4th as National Jeep 4x4 Day back in 2016. To celebrate the fun day, we headed to a nearby field (owned by one of our co-workers) to test out some of the 4x4 capabilities you can experience with a Jeep Gladiator from Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Lansing on West Saginaw Highway.

Thanks to Matt Botsford, the General Sales Manager at Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, for being our stunt driver! Check out the videos to learn more about 4x4 vehicles.

Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Live Selection of Vehicles With 4 Wheel Drive
Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Live Selection of Vehicles With 4 Wheel Drive
Faces of Ingham County
MSU Science Festival
Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Celebrating National 4x4 Day