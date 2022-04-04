Advertisement

Biden speaks on actions to expand, improve trucking jobs amid supply chain issues

President Joe Biden spoke Monday on his administration’s Trucking Action Plan. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden gave remarks Monday on the administration’s Trucking Action Plan.

The effort, first announced in December, aims to improve access to trucking jobs and fair compensation and conditions, as well as helping ease supply chain issues contributing to inflation.

“2021 was the best year for trucking employment since 1994,” Biden said. “There are now 35,000 more trucking jobs than there were before the pandemic, but we all know we need to move faster, getting more people working in this industry that they can rely on and raise a family on.”

In a news release, the White House stated it has been working to streamline the process to get commercial drivers licenses and increase the number of registered apprenticeship programs. It also encouraged partnerships connecting veterans to trucking careers, among other initiatives.

Trucking moves 72% of goods in the U.S., the White House said. December-February marked the best 3-month stretch for hiring in the industry since the ‘90s.

Frontline truckers’ real wages grew last year despite elevated inflation, the administration said.

Other work is aimed at workplace safety, worker’s rights and ensuring trucking is a safe and inclusive industry for women, the White House stated.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sheriff’s Office called in a K-9 to track the suspect, but it was unsuccessful.
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery in Delhi Township
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Former President Donald Trump appears at a rally in Commerce, Ga.
Former President Donald Trump hosts rally in Washington Township
Former workers of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mason who are part of a class-action lawsuit...
Mason McDonald’s workers win $1.5M in class-action sexual harassment lawsuit
What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan
What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan

Latest News

Ann Catherine Gebhard
Lansing police seek 77-year-old woman with dementia
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive...
Democratic, GOP Senate bargainers reach $10B COVID agreement
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine’s streets
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, front, signs into law the Reproductive Health Equity Act during a...
Colorado governor signs law to protect abortion rights
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles during a meeting with Sen. Tammy Baldwin,...
Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation