After two years, Michigan Methodists expecting in-person Easter services

“Two years ago, we had no idea the pandemic would still be impacting our congregations.”
(WFIE)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After two years, Methodists across Michigan will be able to celebrate Easter in church.

The United Methodist Church of Michigan (MUMC) announced Monday they expect nearly all their local churches will offer both in-person and online Holy Week celebrations for congregations in the state.

“Two years ago, we had no idea the pandemic would still be impacting our congregations,” said Mark Doyal, director of communications for the United Methodist Church of Michigan. “Now that public health officials have deemed it safe to gather for worship services, the MUMC will continue to do our part by embracing new ways of serving communities and offering worship in ways that keep everyone safe and healthy.”

MUMC will still follow CDC and state health department guidelines for in-person attendees. More information about individual churches’ COVID-19 guidelines can be found in the Online Church by City directory.

The directory also lists which virtual options are available to those who may be immunocompromised, or who do not feel comfortable returning to in-person services yet.

