48-year-old woman killed in Jackson County crash

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified a woman who died in a single vehicle crash in Jackson County.

Background: Jackson County woman dies following collision with tree

On March 31, deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff, along with Jackson Community Ambulance, Parma-Sandstone Fire Department and Spring Arbor Fire Departments, responded to reports of a crash on McLain Road in Sandstone Township. There, they found a vehicle had collided with a tree.

Read: Jackson Fire Department offering free smoke detectors to residents

Police said they believe only one vehicle was involved in the crash. They said the vehicle did not stop at the intersection, and went off the road, striking a large tree.

There was only one occupant of the vehicle, identified as Connie Kelly, a 48-year-old woman from Napoleon Township.

Kelly was found unresponsive and trapped in the vehicle. Fire-Rescue personnel were able to remover her from the car, but she had died.

It is unknown what made Kelly lose control of the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

