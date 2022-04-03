UNC’s Bacot leaves no suspense on his title-game status

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - North Carolina’s Armando Bacot says his right ankle injury won’t stop him from playing hard against Kansas in the national championship game.

The 6-foot-10 Bacot says he’s “going to go all out” Monday night.

Bacot twisted his ankle in a crowd of players near the baseline during the second half of Saturday night’s national semifinal victory over Duke.

Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis says Bacot was cleared to participate in a light practice Sunday after X-rays came back negative.

Bacot has averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season.

