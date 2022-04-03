Advertisement

UNC’s Bacot leaves no suspense on his title-game status

The 6-foot-10 Bacot says he’s “going to go all out” Monday night
North Carolina's Armando Bacot, right, collides with St. Peter's KC Ndefo during the first half...
North Carolina's Armando Bacot, right, collides with St. Peter's KC Ndefo during the first half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - North Carolina’s Armando Bacot says his right ankle injury won’t stop him from playing hard against Kansas in the national championship game.

The 6-foot-10 Bacot says he’s “going to go all out” Monday night.

Bacot twisted his ankle in a crowd of players near the baseline during the second half of Saturday night’s national semifinal victory over Duke.

Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis says Bacot was cleared to participate in a light practice Sunday after X-rays came back negative.

Bacot has averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

