Spartan Dischords celebrate 40th birthday with live concert

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s oldest all-male a cappella group celebrated a milestone.

Saturday the Spartan Dischords celebrated its 40th birthday with a live concert.

The concert was held at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center.

There were performances by singers of today and alumni dating all the way back to the 80′s.

The concert was appropriate for all ages and proceeds from the event went to the current Spartan Dischords as they continue to face challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christian Williams, President of the Spartan Dischords, said his favorite thing about being with the a cappella group is the bond he forms with his fellow singers.

“We’re not a regular a cappella group. Anybody in the Dischords could tell you that, new or old,” said Williams. “It runs deep, and we always have each other’s back. The comradery is something that you could never trade and you could never look anywhere else for.”

Williams also said he hopes people walked away with music in their hearts.

