Norris’ 1st hat trick lifts Senators over Red Wings 5-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Josh Norris scored three goals for his first career hat trick and the Ottawa Senators completed a sweep of their home-and-home series with the Detroit Red Wings with a 5-2 win.

Artem Zub and Nikita Zaitsev also scored for the Senators and Anton Forsberg made 30 saves.

The 22-year-old Norris reached the 30-goal milestone for the first time in his young NHL career and also scored in Ottawa’s 5-2 victory in Detroit on Friday night.

Michael Rasmussen and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who have lost six straight. Thomas Greiss stopped 31 shots.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.