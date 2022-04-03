MSU Rally Comes Up Short In Loss At Evansville Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (MSU Athletics) -- Michigan State baseball’s ninth-inning rally came up short in the Spartans’ 7-5 loss at Evansville Saturday afternoon at UE’s German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium.

With Saturday’s win, Evansville clinches the three-game weekend series after a 7-2 win Friday night.

The loss levels Michigan State’s ledger at 12-12 on the year, while Evansville moves to 12-14. Prior to Friday night’s match-up, MSU and UE had not played since 2011 which was also in Evansville, and Saturday’s game was identical to the 2011 series finale, as the Spartans also tried to rally late against the Aces back then, with runners at first and third in the ninth.

“I’m really proud of our guys competing until the end,” MSU head coach Jake Boss Jr. said. “I think we gave away a lot of outs early in the game at the plate especially, we were much better later, and got ourselves some opportunities both in the eighth and the ninth and unfortunately weren’t able to push the last two across to tie it.”

“I thought on the mound we were ok in limiting the damage, if you keep them to one run here and one run there, I think you have a chance, and we kind of kept ourselves in the ballgame to a certain degree in that regard.

All the way around, it was probably just a little bit too little, too late. Fortunately, we’re back at it tomorrow and have a chance to salvage one game in the series tomorrow and we’ll be ready to play.”

MSU rapped out 10 hits Saturday afternoon, led by sophomore infielder Brock Vradenburg’s two-run home run in the seventh. The no-doubter blast was Vradenburg’s third round-tripper of the season, tying for the team lead with fellow sophomore infielders Trent Farquhar and Mitch Jebb.

“Brock got a good swing on it, and that’s what he’s capable of I think everybody kind of took a deep breath at that point and were able to relax a little bit, but we didn’t swing with that much intent I thought early in the count and early in the game, unfortunately,” Boss said. “Maybe that swing by Brock kind of opened it up for us a little bit, and showed the rest of the guys what we can do when we do swing the bat with some intent and look to do some damage at the plate. I don’t think we did enough of that early from top to bottom, and we weren’t much of a threat until the seventh.”

Vradenburg added a single to finish 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored, and was one of four Spartans to finish with multiple hits. Farquhar and redshirt-freshman designated hitter Christian Williams were both 2-for-4, while junior outfielder Casey Mayes was 2-for-5. Williams posted a pair of RBI, while Mayes had one, and Mayes also scored two runs, while Williams posted one.

Junior outfielder Peter Ahn and sophomore outfielder Jack Frank both added a hit apiece, with Frank touching home once.

On the mound, sophomore southpaw starter Nick Powers went 4.2 IP, with three strikeouts to go with three walks, scattering 10 hits. Junior reliever Andrew Carson came on and pitched 1.2 IP, logging one K and one BB, while yielding one hit and two runs. Sophomore reliever Kyle Dunning threw the final 1.2 IP, with two hits without a run.

The home team Aces wasted no time in getting on the board, plating a run in their first at baton back-to-back doubles and a single for a 1-0 lead.

UE added another run in the third on an RBI single, then one in the fourth after an RBI double down the line, before plating a pair in the fifth on a home run and RBI single to open a 5-0 advantage.

MSU’s bats erupted in the seventh as Mayes led off with a single to right, and Williams followed with a double to left center and Mayes scampered around from first to score the Spartans’ first run of the frame and the day. Vradenburg was up next and he blasted a no-doubter home run to right field to pull the Spartans within 5-3.

The two-run deficit didn’t last long as Evansville got two runs back after the seventh-inning stretch with a sac fly and RBI single.

However the Spartans got those two runs right back by plating a pair in the top of the eighth, on an RBI single by Mayes, driving in Frank and nearly driving in Ahn, but he was tagged out in a tight play that was reviewed and upheld as an out. Mayes later scored on an RBI single by Williams to pull the Spartans within 7-5.

MSU threatened in the ninth, as Farquhar drew a leadoff walk, and two batters later, Frank walked, then Jebb later walked to fill the bases full of Spartans with two outs, but a strikeout ended Michigan State’s rally and the game.

The Spartans and Aces complete the three-game weekend series on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT.

Next week, the Spartans’ lone midweek action is the 2022 Crosstown Showdown on Wednesday, April 6, resuming the Crosstown Showdown after a two-year hiatus. First pitch from Jackson® Field™ is slated for 7:05 p.m.

The Crosstown Showdown exhibition between the Lugnuts and Spartans began in 2007 as a celebration of baseball in Mid Michigan. From 2007-2019, the game was an enormous success, drawing over 100,000 total fans, averaging over 8,000 per game, airing on BTN in 2013, and bringing in the three largest crowds in stadium history, including a throng of 12,997 for the 2012 Showdown.

The game has featured 37 future Major Leaguers between the two teams, including current MLB superstars Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., and Bo Bichette, who faced off in a memorable pre-game Home Run Derby in 2016.

The week schedule is subject to change based on weather.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.