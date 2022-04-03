Lenawee Co. Sheriff deputy on leave following officer-involved shooting

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lenawee County.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a request for help from the Adrian City Police in finding a suspect who allegedly fired shots at a home in Adrian.

Authorities say the deputy found the unidentified suspect hiding in a nearby vacant lot.

A shot was fired and the person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, investigators said.

The deputy, a 31-year veteran, was not injured and was placed on administrative leave per the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office policy.

The Sheriff’s Office requested the Michigan State Police respond and conduct the investigation.

