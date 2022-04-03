Jackson WWII Veteran, Pearl Harbor survivor celebrates 100th birthday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - He is one of less than fifteen hundred Pearl Harbor survivors in the United States. One Jackson man has defied the odds time and time again.

Herbert Elfring, of Jackson, defied those odds once again, celebrating his 100th birthday.

“I feel overwhelmed that - I didn’t realize that turning 100 would create all this attention,” said Elfring as hundreds gathered to celebrate.

He was born on March 29, 1922, a time during prohibition and a time when the Model-T was still one of the most popular cars. Those things have come and gone, but Elfring is still standing, or more like dancing. Saturday, Elfring celebrated drinking a Walgreen’s malt milkshake, a drink he shares this milestone with.

Looking back on his remarkable 100 years, he remembers the good times and the bad times.

“It was the depression years and nothing came easy nothing was plentiful it seemed like. And no matter what it was though people managed to get through and we did,” said Elfring.

But he says it’s those years that helped him get through World War II. Elfring served in Pearl Harbor, surviving the attacks of 1941.

After his time in the military, he studied electrical engineering at the University of Michigan. He later served the city of Jackson for 35 years working at Consumers Energy,

He’s had many accomplishments but he says it’s his family that he’s most proud of.

“I’ve been a very successful family man, and my wife and I raising five children,” said Elfring. “And the whole family seems to get along well which is kind of unusual from what I hear.”

Close friend, Annie Callahan with One Stop Veterans, says it’s his charm that makes her smile and his emphasis on living life to the fullest.

“He knows life. He’s not going to waste his time doing something even if it’s okay-- he’s got to have fun,” said Callahan.

Elfring says he’s learned a lot in his life, but here’s what he cared to share.

“Always look ahead and don’t let problems get you down too bad because it seems like if you put your mind to something you can succeed.”

Today he likes to spend time with friends and family. However, if you can’t find him with them you can probably find him with his dancing shoes on. He says he has no plans to stop dancing anytime soon.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.