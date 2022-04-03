Advertisement

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan tests positive for COVID-19

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has tested positive for COVID-19.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has tested positive for COVID-19.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WILX) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a post on Twitter by the mayor, Duggan woke up with a cough Saturday morning. He took an at-home test that came back negative, but out of precaution he decided to stay home.

Read: Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,661 new cases, 33 deaths over past 2 days

Sunday morning he said he still had the cough, so he took another at-home test and it came back positive.

The mayor said his symptoms are mild, and encouraged others to get vaccinated.

“I’m really glad I got the booster shot,” said Duggan. “If you haven’t gotten your booster, I encourage you to do that. When you get that positive Covid result, it’s a great relief to know you’re likely protected from serious symptoms.”

More: Changes to Michigan State University’s COVID policies cause confusion

Duggan said he will be working from home full-time until he is cleared to return to in-person.

Duggan said his wife has tested negative.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Former President Donald Trump appears at a rally in Commerce, Ga.
Former President Donald Trump hosts rally in Washington Township
What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan
What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run
Milligan University's track and field team member Eli Cramer died after he was struck by a...
College track star killed, 2 others injured, in hit-and-run with suspected drunken driver, officials say

Latest News

First Alert Weather Monday Morning Webcast 4/4/22
“Prayer is a powerful message. But we also want to educate people about the activities, the...
“We need to step up, and we need to help” -- Local church praying for end of conflict in Ukraine
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a request for help from...
Lenawee Co. Sheriff deputy on leave following officer-involved shooting
WWII Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday.
WWII Veteran Celebrates 100th Birthday