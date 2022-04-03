Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan tests positive for COVID-19

DETROIT (WILX) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a post on Twitter by the mayor, Duggan woke up with a cough Saturday morning. He took an at-home test that came back negative, but out of precaution he decided to stay home.

Sunday morning he said he still had the cough, so he took another at-home test and it came back positive.

The mayor said his symptoms are mild, and encouraged others to get vaccinated.

“I’m really glad I got the booster shot,” said Duggan. “If you haven’t gotten your booster, I encourage you to do that. When you get that positive Covid result, it’s a great relief to know you’re likely protected from serious symptoms.”

Duggan said he will be working from home full-time until he is cleared to return to in-person.

Duggan said his wife has tested negative.

Saturday morning I woke up with a cough so I took a home Covid test. The result was negative, but I chose to stay home for the day. Sunday morning the cough persisted, so I took another Covid test. This one came back positive. — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) April 3, 2022

