Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan tests positive for COVID-19
DETROIT (WILX) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a post on Twitter by the mayor, Duggan woke up with a cough Saturday morning. He took an at-home test that came back negative, but out of precaution he decided to stay home.
Read: Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,661 new cases, 33 deaths over past 2 days
Sunday morning he said he still had the cough, so he took another at-home test and it came back positive.
The mayor said his symptoms are mild, and encouraged others to get vaccinated.
“I’m really glad I got the booster shot,” said Duggan. “If you haven’t gotten your booster, I encourage you to do that. When you get that positive Covid result, it’s a great relief to know you’re likely protected from serious symptoms.”
More: Changes to Michigan State University’s COVID policies cause confusion
Duggan said he will be working from home full-time until he is cleared to return to in-person.
Duggan said his wife has tested negative.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.