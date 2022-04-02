Former President Donald Trump hosts rally in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Former President Donald Trump was in Washington Township, Michigan, where he hosted a “Save America” Rally.

Throughout the rally, Trump continued to say the 2020 General Election was rigged against him, despite multiple audits saying it wasn’t.

Trump also said he supported Matt DePerno, who is running for Michigan Attorney General against current Attorney General, Dana Nessel.

Trump also threw jabs at current President Joe Biden about the record high inflation plaguing the United States.

