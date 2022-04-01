Advertisement

Umpires To Be Heard By Fans This Season

WVSSAC experiencing umpire shortage
WVSSAC experiencing umpire shortage(WDTV)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - In addition to “Play ball!” and “Yer Out!”, big league umpires will be heard saying “Overturned!” and “Upheld!” for the first time this season. Major League Baseball say umps will conduct in-park announcements during the replay review process. MLB was the last major pro sport in North America to institute replay when it began late in the 2008 season for home run calls. Video reviews were vastly expanded for the 2014 season. Until now, umpires had revealed their decisions such as safe and out with hand signals.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
GM Lansing Grand River Assembly to shut down for a week
The bust was a result of a Special Operations Section investigation.
Lansing Police seize $100k in cash, drugs, gun, and cocaine handbook
An officer is on leave following their involvement in a shooting near Lake Columbia in Jackson...
Columbia Township police officer on leave following fatal shooting
The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.
GM recalls nearly 682,000 SUVs; windshield wipers can fail

Latest News

MSU basketball players Christie, Bingham entering NBA Draft
Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) reacts after his team's overtime victory over North Carolina...
Purdue Loses Key Basketball Player
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) in the first inning during a baseball game...
Dodgers Make Trade With White Sox
Lansing Lugnuts Crowd
Lansing Lugnuts Arrive in Town Saturday