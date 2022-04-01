Advertisement

Schools Rule: Okemos High School students take unforgettable trip to Hawaii
By Claudia Sella
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some people spend their spring break on a tropical vacation with their family, but a group of Mid-Michigan students spent a little time in paradise with their classmates doing what they love.

The Okemos High School band returned Thursday to Michigan to find it cold and rainy. The orchestra and choir had spent a week in Hawaii for an experience they’ll never forget.

“It was so beautiful,” said junior Elizabeth Greges. “Especially hearing that there was a winter storm just yesterday here.”

“It was full of a lot of great musical opportunities for the students,” said band director Mark Stice. “At the same time, we took in so much of what Hawaii has to offer. Especially being able to do luas -- which were fantastic. We visited the Polynesian Cultural Center.”

The trip was originally planned to be taken during the 2020-21 school year, but after the pandemic, Stice said it was nice to finally go together as one group.

“We decided that let’s do it as a group together to celebrate being back and that music was strong and that we held through the pandemic,” Stice said.

The group performed in several locations, including Pearl Harbor. Stice said it was a special moment.

“Just to be able to be on sacred ground like Pearl Harbor and to be able to go to the USS Memorial was very special,” Stice said.

“It was an honor. It was nice,” Greges said. “I miss the weather already.”

