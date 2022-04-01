Retired Michigan National Guard General raising money to help Ukraine’s fighters
Civilians fighting Russia aren’t getting same protections as military
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new effort to get body armor and other supplies to Ukraine’s citizen defense force.
Maj. Gen. Gregory Vadnais -- the former leader of the Michigan National Guard -- has partnered with the Oxford Foundation for the “Free Ukraine” fundraising project.
Their goal is to raise $1.5 million dollars to send body armor, uniforms, medical kits, and other items to the Ukrainians fighting beside their military.
“They’ve got weapons. They don’t have things like body armor, helmets, medical kits,” said Maj. Gen. Gregory Vadnais.
“To see the willingness of the Ukrainian people to try and defend their own freedom. We want to be helpful and be part of that,” said Richard McLellan, the Oxford Foundation president.
You can donate to “Free Ukraine” in several ways:
You can donate through PayPal or by credit cards here.
Checks:
Susy Heintz Avery, Executive Director
Oxford Foundation-Save Ukraine
1246 Wingate Drive
East Lansing, MI 48823
Checks Payable:
Oxford Foundation-Save Ukraine
ACH/Wire Transfer:
Oxford Foundation-Free Ukraine
Michigan State Federal Credit Union
Routing: 272479663
Account: 039960987
For additional information, visit the Free Ukraine | The Oxford Foundation’s official website here.
