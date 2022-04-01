Advertisement

Retired Michigan National Guard General raising money to help Ukraine’s fighters

Civilians fighting Russia aren’t getting same protections as military
Retired Michigan National Guard General raising money to help Ukraine’s fighters
By Cody Butler
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new effort to get body armor and other supplies to Ukraine’s citizen defense force.

The Latest: Russians leaving Chernobyl as fighting rages elsewhere

Maj. Gen. Gregory Vadnais -- the former leader of the Michigan National Guard -- has partnered with the Oxford Foundation for the “Free Ukraine” fundraising project.

Their goal is to raise $1.5 million dollars to send body armor, uniforms, medical kits, and other items to the Ukrainians fighting beside their military.

“They’ve got weapons. They don’t have things like body armor, helmets, medical kits,” said Maj. Gen. Gregory Vadnais.

“To see the willingness of the Ukrainian people to try and defend their own freedom. We want to be helpful and be part of that,” said Richard McLellan, the Oxford Foundation president.

You can donate to “Free Ukraine” in several ways:

You can donate through PayPal or by credit cards here.

Checks:

Susy Heintz Avery, Executive Director

Oxford Foundation-Save Ukraine

1246 Wingate Drive

East Lansing, MI 48823

Susyavery@gmail.com

Checks Payable:

Oxford Foundation-Save Ukraine

ACH/Wire Transfer:

Oxford Foundation-Free Ukraine

Michigan State Federal Credit Union

Routing: 272479663

Account: 039960987

For additional information, visit the Free Ukraine | The Oxford Foundation’s official website here.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
GM Lansing Grand River Assembly to shut down for a week
The bust was a result of a Special Operations Section investigation.
Lansing Police seize $100k in cash, drugs, gun, and cocaine handbook
An officer is on leave following their involvement in a shooting near Lake Columbia in Jackson...
Columbia Township police officer on leave following fatal shooting
The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.
GM recalls nearly 682,000 SUVs; windshield wipers can fail

Latest News

What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan
What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan
What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan
What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan
GM plant gets fresh shipment of Microchips
Part shortage prompts GM Lansing Grand River Plant closure -- What happens next?
Michigan Beef Expo returns to Michigan State University Pavilion
Lansing salon, nonprofit team up to supply women with hygiene essentials