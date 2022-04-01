Advertisement

POLL: Will the release of one million barrels of oil per day help gas prices?

(WYMT)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - President Biden has ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the U.S. strategic patroleum reserve in an effort to alleviate high gas prices. The order is set for six months.

Background: Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices ‘fairly significantly’

Markets reacted quickly to the announcement, with crude oil prices dropping about 6% in Thursday trading to roughly $101 a barrel. Still, oil is up from roughly $60 a year ago, with supplies failing to keep up with demand.

