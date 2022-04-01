Northern Tail Dog Park in East Lansing reopens for 2022 season

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re looking to take your dog out for some fun over the weekend, the City of East Lansing has good news.

The Northern Tail Dog Park reopened Friday for the spring, summer and fall seasons.

It’s located off Abbot Road, near the East Lansing Softball Complex and Family Aquatic Center.

The park has two and a half acres of fenced-in area for dogs to play without a leash. There is also an area reserved for small dogs weighing 22 pounds or less.

There is no cost to use the park, and it’s open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For additional information about the Northern Tail Dog Park -- including park rules -- visit its official webpage here.

