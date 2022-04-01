In My View: MSU Hockey must find a way to upgrade

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey has five players in the transfer portal among 182 in the portal from across the country. When you’re a last place team, as the Spartans are, losing players may not be all that bad.

However, a couple of those losses are MSU’s best players. So, the whole key to escaping the basement next season is to dramatically upgrade the caliber of player they’re working with. That, or continue as they have for the past seven straight losing seasons.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.