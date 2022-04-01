Advertisement

In My View: MSU Hockey must find a way to upgrade

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey has five players in the transfer portal among 182 in the portal from across the country. When you’re a last place team, as the Spartans are, losing players may not be all that bad.

However, a couple of those losses are MSU’s best players. So, the whole key to escaping the basement next season is to dramatically upgrade the caliber of player they’re working with. That, or continue as they have for the past seven straight losing seasons.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan
What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan
The bust was a result of a Special Operations Section investigation.
Lansing Police seize $100k in cash, drugs, gun, and cocaine handbook
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
GM Lansing Grand River Assembly to shut down for a week
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Latest News

In My View: Why do northern colleges play spring sports in March?
In My View: Detroit truly is a sports town
In My View: Where does Williamston’s unbeaten team rank among the local greats?
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Will Yzerman keep Blashill as coach?