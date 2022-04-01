MSU basketball players Christie, Bingham entering NBA Draft

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - They grow up so fast.

Michigan State shooting guard Max Christie, only a freshman, is entering the NBA draft. The announcement was made Friday on social media.

Similar: Wesley Leaving Notre Dame Basketball

“My dream has always been to play in the NBA, and I am excited to announce that I will enter my name in the 2022 draft process,” Christie wrote. “I am humbled to have this amazing opportunity.

That’s on the heels of a similar announcement by center Marcus Bingham Jr.

“I will forever cherish the time we spent together during these four years,” Bingham wrote in his post. “It has always been a dream of mine to be a professional and with that being said, I will enter my name in the 2022 NBA Draft.”

Next: News 10 Sports

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.