MSU basketball players Christie, Bingham entering NBA Draft
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - They grow up so fast.
Michigan State shooting guard Max Christie, only a freshman, is entering the NBA draft. The announcement was made Friday on social media.
“My dream has always been to play in the NBA, and I am excited to announce that I will enter my name in the 2022 draft process,” Christie wrote. “I am humbled to have this amazing opportunity.
That’s on the heels of a similar announcement by center Marcus Bingham Jr.
“I will forever cherish the time we spent together during these four years,” Bingham wrote in his post. “It has always been a dream of mine to be a professional and with that being said, I will enter my name in the 2022 NBA Draft.”
