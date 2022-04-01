Michigan Beef Expo returns to Michigan State University Pavilion
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 32nd annual Michigan Beef Expo began Friday at the MSU Pavilion and goes through the weekend.
It is a celebration of cattle in Michigan and the beef industry in the state.
The expo consists of trade shows and educational events. People can check out the cattle and there will be a special show for kids who want to join in on the fun. Live auctions will be held for people to purchase heads of cattle.
This event gives people a chance to see how cattle go from the farm right to your plate.
George Quackenbush is with the Michigan Cattleman’s Association.
“One thing for consumers to know, is that they can come out to the Michigan beef expo, and learn about different breeds of cattle,” Quackenbush said. “They can come, walkthrough our trade show, they can learn about how cattle are raised, speak with the cattle producers themselves and get to know how those cattle are raised and how they go from pastures to the plate.”
More details on events and pricing are on the event website.
Friday, April 1:
9am
- Deadline for Sale Cattle to be Stalled & Concourse Vendors Set-Up
10am
- MCA Annual Conference Break-Out Seminars in Classrooms
- Breed Shows Begin in Arena
11am
- Skill-A-Thon Begins in Trade Show
Noon
- Trade Show Officially Opens
- Stalling Opens in Pavilion for Pre-registered Junior Cattle
1-3pm
- CA Annual Business Meeting in Classrooms C/D
2pm
- MSU Beef Program Discussion in Classrooms C/D
- Registration Opens for Youth Livestock Judging Contest
- Breed Champions Evaluated in Arena
3pm
- Parade of Champions, Supreme Champion Selection and Keynote in Auditorium
- Youth Livestock Judging Contest Begins and Skill-A-Thon Ends
4pm
- Reception Begins in Hospitality Lounge at Conclusion of Breed Parade
7pm
- Trade Show Closes
Saturday, April 2:
8am
- Continental Breakfast in Hospitality Lounge
- Buyer Registration Opens
9am
- Trade Show Opens
11am
- Breed Sales Begin in Auditorium (Simmental, Shorthorn, Angus, AORB, Hereford, Chi-Maine)
Noon
- Early Junior Cattle Check in Located in South Barn 12-4pm
3pm
- Ice Cream Social Begins in Hospitality Lounge (Recognize Livestock Judging and Youth Contest winners, Promote B&B, MCA, ANS)
4pm
- Trade Show Closes
- Vendor Departure 4-7pm
6pm
- Late Junior Check in Located in Main Pavilion 6-9pm
- Junior Exhibitors can Enter Through Approved Entrance
