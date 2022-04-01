Michigan Beef Expo returns to Michigan State University Pavilion

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 32nd annual Michigan Beef Expo began Friday at the MSU Pavilion and goes through the weekend.

It is a celebration of cattle in Michigan and the beef industry in the state.

The expo consists of trade shows and educational events. People can check out the cattle and there will be a special show for kids who want to join in on the fun. Live auctions will be held for people to purchase heads of cattle.

This event gives people a chance to see how cattle go from the farm right to your plate.

George Quackenbush is with the Michigan Cattleman’s Association.

“One thing for consumers to know, is that they can come out to the Michigan beef expo, and learn about different breeds of cattle,” Quackenbush said. “They can come, walkthrough our trade show, they can learn about how cattle are raised, speak with the cattle producers themselves and get to know how those cattle are raised and how they go from pastures to the plate.”

More details on events and pricing are on the event website.

Friday, April 1:

9am

Deadline for Sale Cattle to be Stalled & Concourse Vendors Set-Up

10am

MCA Annual Conference Break-Out Seminars in Classrooms

Breed Shows Begin in Arena

11am

Skill-A-Thon Begins in Trade Show

Noon

Trade Show Officially Opens

Stalling Opens in Pavilion for Pre-registered Junior Cattle

1-3pm

CA Annual Business Meeting in Classrooms C/D

2pm

MSU Beef Program Discussion in Classrooms C/D

Registration Opens for Youth Livestock Judging Contest

Breed Champions Evaluated in Arena

3pm

Parade of Champions, Supreme Champion Selection and Keynote in Auditorium

Youth Livestock Judging Contest Begins and Skill-A-Thon Ends

4pm

Reception Begins in Hospitality Lounge at Conclusion of Breed Parade

7pm

Trade Show Closes

Saturday, April 2:

8am

Continental Breakfast in Hospitality Lounge

Buyer Registration Opens

9am

Trade Show Opens

11am

Breed Sales Begin in Auditorium (Simmental, Shorthorn, Angus, AORB, Hereford, Chi-Maine)

Noon

Early Junior Cattle Check in Located in South Barn 12-4pm

3pm

Ice Cream Social Begins in Hospitality Lounge (Recognize Livestock Judging and Youth Contest winners, Promote B&B, MCA, ANS)

4pm

Trade Show Closes

Vendor Departure 4-7pm

6pm

Late Junior Check in Located in Main Pavilion 6-9pm

Junior Exhibitors can Enter Through Approved Entrance

