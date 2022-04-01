Advertisement

Man found guilty of raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl

Gregory Hickman, 29, was convicted Thursday of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in...
Gregory Hickman, 29, was convicted Thursday of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in 2016.(Shelby County Jail)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) - A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in 2016.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s office, it took the jury less than 20 minutes to find Gregory Hickman, 29, guilty of raping a child.

According to testimony this week, the child’s mother said that in October 2016, she noticed her daughter’s stomach felt hard in a way that appeared to be a pregnancy. The girl then told her mom that Hickman had raped her earlier that year.

The girl said that Hickman, who was a family friend, was walking her home from a store and suggested they take a shortcut. When they got to a bushy area, Hickman then raped her, the girl said. She also said Hickman said he would kill her if she told anybody about the rape.

In December 2016, the young girl gave birth. DNA testing confirmed Hickman was the father.

Hickman will be sentenced on May 12. He remains in police custody and has another rape case pending involving a 13-year-old victim who was the daughter of his girlfriend.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
GM Lansing Grand River Assembly to shut down for a week
The bust was a result of a Special Operations Section investigation.
Lansing Police seize $100k in cash, drugs, gun, and cocaine handbook
An officer is on leave following their involvement in a shooting near Lake Columbia in Jackson...
Columbia Township police officer on leave following fatal shooting
The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.
GM recalls nearly 682,000 SUVs; windshield wipers can fail

Latest News

The CDC announced Title 42 will end on May 23. (CNN, POOL, SENATE TV, KCAL, KCBS, KCAL/KCBS)
Pandemic-era immigration restriction to end
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Zelenskyy: Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kyiv unsafe
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Nevada mother jailed for attempting to kill newborn, police say
UConn's Paige Bueckers reacts after drawing a charge during the second half of a college...
UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game
The lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are increasingly going public with...
Jan. 6 panel puts Garland in ‘precarious’ spot, ups pressure