Lansing salon, nonprofit team up to supply women with hygiene essentials

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Feminine hygiene products can be expensive. With rising inflation and the financial impact of the pandemic, some struggle to be able to afford essential products for their health.

Now, an organization called “Helping Women Period” is collecting donations for women in need. They partnered with Bliss Hair Salon in Lansing to start a hygiene product drive.

They will gather these products and help distribute them to those is in need.

They have been collecting donation for two months now and are doing one last push to hit their goal of filling a whole refrigerator with product. Along with that they will be matching the money that is donated online.

One way they’re motivating people is giving each donation a reward.

“What’s happening right now is if you bring in a donation to Bliss, you get a 20% discount on anything in the retail area,” Helping Women Period representative Ysne Tait said. “If you bring in two donations you can be entered to win one of these gift baskets.”

You can donate on Helping Women Period.org.

