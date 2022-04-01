Lansing Lugnuts Arrive in Town Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 30-man Lansing Lugnuts 2022 team arrives in town Saturday to prepare for the 27th season in franchise history. In the group is the Oakland A’s number one ranked prospect, catcher Tyler Soderstrom. The 20 year old is rated 56th overall in baseball after hitting .309 in 57 games last yea for the Low A Stockton Ports. He is the son of former San Francisco Giants pitcher Steve Soderstrom and was selected 26th overall in 2020 from Turlock High School in California. The Lugnuts open next Wednesday at 7pm with the traditional Crosstown Showdown game against Michigan State.

