Jury deliberating in Grass Lake triple murder trial

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday a jury in a Jackson County circuit court began deliberation in the trial of a man accused of murdering three in Grass Lake.

In August of 2021, police arrested Zacharie Borton in connection to a shooting in Grass Lake Township that left three men dead.

Background: Grass Lake shooting suspect faces up to life in prison

Borton, 43, is facing three counts of Open Murder, one count of Carjacking, one count of Felony Firearm, 2nd Offense, and one count of Illegal Use of a Financial Transaction Device.

According to police, Borton fled the scene in one of the deceased men’s vehicles, a 2006 Ford Explorer. He was arrested in Grand Rapids Monday evening around 8:00 p.m. and transported to the Jackson County Jail, where he now resides.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s detective said Bolton admitted to killing Michael Pauli, Edward Kantzler, and Delmar Fraley on Aug. 22. Bolton was arrested in Grand Rapids on Aug. 23.

If convicted, he could serve life in prison.

