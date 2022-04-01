Advertisement

Jackson County woman dies following collision with tree

By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are investigating a collision Thursday night that killed a 48-year-old woman.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred at about 9:10 p.m. near the intersection of McLain and Hendershot roads in Sandstone Township. Authorities said the woman was driving eastbound on McLain Road and did not stop at the intersection, went off the road and stuck a tree.

She was declared deceased at the scene. Authorities are unsure what caused the Napoleon Township woman to lose control of her vehicle.

She was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 517-768-7900.

