GM Lansing Grand River Assembly to shut down for a week

GM Lansing Grand River Assembly to shut down for a week
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motor’s Lansing Grand River Assembly and Stamping plant will shut down for a week.

The closure will begin April 4 and the plant is expected to resume April 11.

The automaker said the closure is due to a parts shortage. A representative said it’s not a shortage of semi-conductors, but didn’t state which parts are in demand.

The representative added the closure does not have anything to do with the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

GM is modifying schedules and employees will still get paid at least 75% of their compensation from unemployment and other benefits.

The company said it will make “every effort” to make up for the lost production.

The plant is expected to reopen April 11.

Related: Part shortage prompts GM Lansing Grand River Plant closure -- What happens next?

