GM Lansing Grand River Assembly to shut down for a week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motor’s Lansing Grand River Assembly and Stamping plant will shut down for a week.

The closure will begin April 4 and the plant is expected to resume April 11.

The automaker said the closure is due to a parts shortage. A representative said it’s not a shortage of semi-conductors, but didn’t state which parts are in demand.

The representative added the closure does not have anything to do with the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

GM is modifying schedules and employees will still get paid at least 75% of their compensation from unemployment and other benefits.

The company said it will make “every effort” to make up for the lost production.

The plant is expected to reopen April 11.

