Financial Friday: expected costs of health care in retirement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Wealth Advisor, W. Joseph Irish, CPA, PFS, CRPS, with Buckingham Strategic Wealth stopped by Studio 10 to share expected costs of health care in retirement as well as information about health saving accounts.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.