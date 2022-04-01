Advertisement

Financial Friday: expected costs of health care in retirement

By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Wealth Advisor, W. Joseph Irish, CPA, PFS, CRPS, with Buckingham Strategic Wealth stopped by Studio 10 to share expected costs of health care in retirement as well as information about health saving accounts.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
GM Lansing Grand River Assembly to shut down for a week
The bust was a result of a Special Operations Section investigation.
Lansing Police seize $100k in cash, drugs, gun, and cocaine handbook
An officer is on leave following their involvement in a shooting near Lake Columbia in Jackson...
Columbia Township police officer on leave following fatal shooting
The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.
GM recalls nearly 682,000 SUVs; windshield wipers can fail

Latest News

Girl Scouts
Check out these fun desserts made with Girl Scout cookies
adsfasdfsdf
517 Friday
sdfgsfdg
Girl Scouts Live Making A Lemon Crust
nxnnxnxn
Girl Scouts Live Tag Alongs Dessert