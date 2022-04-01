Advertisement

Dodgers Make Trade With White Sox

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) in the first inning during a baseball game...
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.

