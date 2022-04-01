Advertisement

Cost of home improvements on the rise again

By Alynne Welch
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT
BATH, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the time of year when many people take on those outdoor home improvement projects like adding a deck, building a shed, or updating the roof.

But before you pick up the power tools, you may run into some sticker shock to get the supplies you need to get those projects done.

Spring is approaching -- and it’s not just temperatures going up. The price of lumber is too.

Juan Lopez is the owner of Titanium Builders in Bath.

“You would normally get these for about twelve dollars.” said Lopez.

Why is the price of lumber climbing again? Supply chain issues -- combined with an increased interest in home improvement -- is likely to blame. After a steady increase through the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, prices skyrocketed by May. Since August, lumber prices have tripled. Lopez knows first hand just how much it has impacted people.

“We have to pass that extra cost onto the homeowner,” Lopez said. “Which, when they get their estimate, they tend to wait.”

Lopez said the best way to guarantee the best price is to shop around.

