April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month - How to help

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - April 1 marks the beginning of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The goal is to draw support for survivors and to bring awareness on how to stay safe.

Sexual violence is something that impacts hundreds of thousands of people in the United States every year. This month is about showing support for survivors and spreading information on how others can make huge changes just by listening to them.

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center reports that 1 in every 5 women has experienced a form of sexual assault and a quarter of men here in the US say they have experienced some form of sexual violence.

Across the state, the Michigan State Police are working to help survivors through Purses With a Purpose.

They are looking for purses and bags filled with comfort items like socks, tampons, and toothbrushes. All the items will then be given to partnering women’s shelters.

Along with donations, one of the best things you can do for survivors is to be a voice for them.

“All if you’re seeing a change in friends or co-workers check on them. Be that person that’s you to provide them assistance, if you can,” said Community Services Trooper Ronnie Evans. “We at MSP stand with victims of survivors of sexual assault, we’re willing to help at a moment’s notice and I think most citizens in Michigan can feel the same way.”

The National Sexual Assault Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-656-4673.

