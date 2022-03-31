Your Health: Can your gut bacteria impact cancer treatments?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are hundreds of bacteria active in our intestines.

Good bacteria aids in digestion and there are harmful bacteria that have the potential to make us sick. The collection of both types of bacteria makes up our gut microbiome, which can impact our overall health.

New research suggests there is a connection between gut health and skin cancer treatments.

“They are dynamically interacting with our physiology, with our moods, with our medical health,” said Dr. Bruce Stevens.

Researchers at Oregon State University believe changes to the gut microbiome in melanoma patients allowed them to respond better to their cancer treatment. In their study, some of the patients showed either tumor reduction or disease stabilization that lasted for more than a year.

An observational study also found a link between high dietary fiber and better responses to immune therapy for melanoma.

How do you maintain better gut health?

“High fiber, low sodium diets and certain kinds of food groups can promote good gut bacteria,” Stevens said.

Sources of fiber include, oats, barley, nuts and seeds, peas, avocado, oranges and brussels sprouts. The ideal amount of fiber a person should have a day is 25 to 30 grams. People who tend to eat foods -- like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains that are high in fiber -- report better gut health.

Stress can have a negative impact on your gut microbiome. Probiotic supplements can help support your microbiome.

It is important to talk to your doctor before choosing a probiotic since there are many on the market.

More: Health stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.