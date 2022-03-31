Advertisement

Your Health: Can your gut bacteria impact cancer treatments?

Your Health: Can your gut bacteria impact cancer treatments?
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are hundreds of bacteria active in our intestines.

Good bacteria aids in digestion and there are harmful bacteria that have the potential to make us sick. The collection of both types of bacteria makes up our gut microbiome, which can impact our overall health.

New research suggests there is a connection between gut health and skin cancer treatments.

“They are dynamically interacting with our physiology, with our moods, with our medical health,” said Dr. Bruce Stevens.

Researchers at Oregon State University believe changes to the gut microbiome in melanoma patients allowed them to respond better to their cancer treatment. In their study, some of the patients showed either tumor reduction or disease stabilization that lasted for more than a year.

An observational study also found a link between high dietary fiber and better responses to immune therapy for melanoma.

How do you maintain better gut health?

“High fiber, low sodium diets and certain kinds of food groups can promote good gut bacteria,” Stevens said.

Sources of fiber include, oats, barley, nuts and seeds, peas, avocado, oranges and brussels sprouts. The ideal amount of fiber a person should have a day is 25 to 30 grams. People who tend to eat foods -- like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains that are high in fiber -- report better gut health.

Stress can have a negative impact on your gut microbiome. Probiotic supplements can help support your microbiome.

It is important to talk to your doctor before choosing a probiotic since there are many on the market.

More: Health stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

An officer is on leave following their involvement in a shooting near Lake Columbia in Jackson...
Columbia Township police officer on leave following fatal shooting
67-year-old Patrick Gilham of South Bend was arrested for the 35-year-old murder of Roxanne...
Western Michigan students students help solve 35-year-old cold case
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
World’s fastest animal now making its home at Spartan Stadium
World’s fastest animal now making its home at Spartan Stadium

Latest News

‘Honored to lead’ -- Physician trained at MSU takes helm at Sparrow
Your Health: New technology to help hearing
COVID-19
Your Health: Who might be at risk of long COVID
COVID-19 is still being dealt with on a day-to-day basis in Somerset, but a doctor there said...
Your Health: New way to treat BPH