Wesley Leaving Notre Dame Basketball

Notre Dame players, including forward Nate Laszewski (14) and guard Prentiss Hubb (3) stand on...
Notre Dame players, including forward Nate Laszewski (14) and guard Prentiss Hubb (3) stand on the court late in the second half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Texas Tech, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. Texas Tech won 59-53. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)(Denis Poroy | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Notre Dame freshman guard Blake Wesley has announced he’s entering the NBA Draft. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged a team-leading 14.4 points for his hometown Fighting Irish. Wesley was an Indiana All-Star at Riley High School and Notre Dame’s first South Bend public school basketball prospect since 1985. Wesley was the only freshman in a starting lineup dominated by seniors and grad students at Notre Dame, which finished with a 24-11 record. That included going 15-5, along with North Carolina, as runners-up to Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season champion Duke. The draft will be held June 23 at the Barclays Center in New York.

