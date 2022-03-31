Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Dustin Davies

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Dustin Davies
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Dustin Davies.

Dustin is a four-sport athlete. He plays soccer, tee-ball, football and basketball for Island City Academy.

In his free time, Dustin loves exploring and playing outdoors.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

GM Lansing Grand River Assembly to shut down for a week
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
The bust was a result of a Special Operations Section investigation.
Lansing Police seize $100k in cash, drugs, gun, and cocaine handbook
An officer is on leave following their involvement in a shooting near Lake Columbia in Jackson...
Columbia Township police officer on leave following fatal shooting
The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.
GM recalls nearly 682,000 SUVs; windshield wipers can fail

Latest News

MSU basketball players Christie, Bingham entering NBA Draft
Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) reacts after his team's overtime victory over North Carolina...
Purdue Loses Key Basketball Player
WVSSAC experiencing umpire shortage
Umpires To Be Heard By Fans This Season
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) in the first inning during a baseball game...
Dodgers Make Trade With White Sox
Lansing Lugnuts Crowd
Lansing Lugnuts Arrive in Town Saturday