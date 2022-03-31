Sparty survives early morning collision

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s not much tougher than a Spartan.

Early Thursday morning that was put to the test on Michigan State University’s campus, when the statue that’s looked over generations of students was hit by a car.

Michigan State University Police say the driver fled on foot, but was later located by officers and arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The suspected driver was determined to be uninjured.

Sparty got diagnosed as well, when Michigan State University Infrastructure Planning and Facilities came to the scene to assess the statue. Although the area surrounding the statue sustained minor damage, Sparty himself was determined to be undamaged.

