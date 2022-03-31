Advertisement

Sparty survives early morning collision

Sparty survives early morning collision
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s not much tougher than a Spartan.

Early Thursday morning that was put to the test on Michigan State University’s campus, when the statue that’s looked over generations of students was hit by a car.

Michigan State University Police say the driver fled on foot, but was later located by officers and arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The suspected driver was determined to be uninjured.

Sparty got diagnosed as well, when Michigan State University Infrastructure Planning and Facilities came to the scene to assess the statue. Although the area surrounding the statue sustained minor damage, Sparty himself was determined to be undamaged.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

GM Lansing Grand River Assembly to shut down for a week
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage
The bust was a result of a Special Operations Section investigation.
Lansing Police seize $100k in cash, drugs, gun, and cocaine handbook
An officer is on leave following their involvement in a shooting near Lake Columbia in Jackson...
Columbia Township police officer on leave following fatal shooting
The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.
GM recalls nearly 682,000 SUVs; windshield wipers can fail

Latest News

What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan
What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan
What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan
What decriminalizing marijuana on a federal level could mean for Michigan
GM plant gets fresh shipment of Microchips
Part shortage prompts GM Lansing Grand River Plant closure -- What happens next?
Michigan Beef Expo returns to Michigan State University Pavilion
Lansing salon, nonprofit team up to supply women with hygiene essentials