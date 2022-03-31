Advertisement

Royals Extend Their Manager’s Contract

UNCUT: Cardinals manager Mike Matheny on Opening Day in St. Louis
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT
UNDATED (AP) - The Kansas City Royals exercised their club option on Mike Matheny (muh-THEE’-nee) for the 2023 season. The move eliminates any uncertainty over whether their manager will remain with the club after the coming season. Matheny is entering his third season with the Royals, which includes the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and his first 162-game run as the manager last season. He is 100-122 with Kansas City and 691-596 overall. That includes seven seasons as the manager of the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals.

