Royals Extend Their Manager’s Contract

UNDATED (AP) - The Kansas City Royals exercised their club option on Mike Matheny (muh-THEE’-nee) for the 2023 season. The move eliminates any uncertainty over whether their manager will remain with the club after the coming season. Matheny is entering his third season with the Royals, which includes the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and his first 162-game run as the manager last season. He is 100-122 with Kansas City and 691-596 overall. That includes seven seasons as the manager of the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.