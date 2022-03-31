Restaurants hit with staffing shortages ahead of busy tourism season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many Northern Michigan restaurants are preparing for the busy tourism season. But many of them are having a major issue finding staff to fill all the shifts.

The Thirsty Fish restaurant in Traverse City currently only has six employees and they’re trying to triple that by Memorial Day.

“We definitely always need more back of house help too, because they’re running ragged,” said Sami Simmons of Thirsty Fish. “But just per se last summer, we ran with about a staff of 18.”

Snowbelt Brewing Company, a popular tourist spot in Gaylord, has ten employees currently but need at least 16. However, getting people in the door is proving to be harder than in the past.

“It has been completely - I’m not going to say insane - but finding employees has been such a hard thing to do right now,” said Jordan Awrey, of Snowbelt Brewing Co. “It’s... it’s tough.”

When restaurants are at full staff, food service workers account for more than 10% of the workforce in Michigan.

