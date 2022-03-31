Advertisement

Columbia Township police officer on leave following fatal shooting

A 36-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An officer is on leave following their involvement in a shooting that left one person dead.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the early morning hours Thursday in the Lake Columbia area of Columbia Township in Jackson County. The area near the corner of Hawthorne Drive and Hewitt Road, near the northeast area of the lake, was roped off as News 10 crews arrived on scene.

A 36-year-old man -- identified by police as Erik Nielsen from Brooklyn, Michigan -- was pronounced dead at the scene. The Columbia Township police officer was not injured in the incident. They have been placed on administrative leave per Columbia Township Police Department policy.

Detectives with the First District Special Investigation Section and Michigan State Police Forensic Laboratory are investigating.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it is made available.

